AB Cotspin India Secures Major Cotton Yarn Order

Textile manufacturer AB Cotspin India has obtained a new order worth Rs 5.35 crore to supply 273 MT of cotton yarn. This highlights the company's expansion and client trust. The company anticipates sustained growth with projected sales for FY2024-25 between Rs 275-290 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:29 IST
AB Cotspin India Secures Major Cotton Yarn Order
AB Cotspin India, a leading textile manufacturer, announced on Thursday that it has won a significant order valued at Rs 5.35 crore to supply 273 MT of cotton yarn. This order marks a stepping stone in the company's ongoing expansion and reflects the solid trust of its clientele in its premium products.

Managing Director Deepak Garg expressed his satisfaction over securing this repeat order, emphasizing that it strengthens the faith clients have in AB Cotspin India's ability to deliver consistent quality. With an impressive current order book of approximately 973 MTS valued at Rs 26.35 crore, the company is poised for continued growth in the textile sector.

AB Cotspin India's steady stream of repeat orders not only highlights customer satisfaction but also positions the company to meet its financial targets for the fiscal year 2024-25, aiming for sales between Rs 275-290 crore and an EBITDA of around Rs 32 crore. The company, founded in 1997 in Jaitu, Punjab, has evolved from a cotton ginning firm into a fully integrated textile operation over the past 25 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

