Bombshell Claims: Bajwa's Allegations Ignite Political Firestorm in Punjab

Police have charged Punjab's Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, for allegedly giving misleading information about bombs in the state, igniting a political confrontation. Bajwa claims his sources informed him, sparking demands for accountability from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The situation highlights ongoing tensions and recent grenade attacks in Punjab.

Partap Singh Bajwa, the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab state assembly, faces charges from the police for allegedly providing misleading information about bombs in the state. The case against Bajwa has raised political tensions, as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demands accountability and clarity over Bajwa's explosive claims. Bajwa has defended his statement, asserting it was based on reliable sources.

Bajwa revealed in a television interview that his sources informed him that 50 bombs were in Punjab, 18 of which have exploded. The announcement comes amidst a backdrop of recent grenade attacks across the state. The public dispute has seen Bajwa accusing the AAP government of political vendetta while refusing to disclose his sources to the police.

The situation has escalated as Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and other political figures have criticized Bajwa for not cooperating fully with the police. The Congress leader, however, insists he is acting responsibly and remains committed to public safety, despite facing potential legal repercussions for his statements.

