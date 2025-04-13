Left Menu

India's Haj Quota Abruptly Cut: Opposition Urges Government Action

Opposition leaders express concern over reports of a sudden reduction in India's Haj quota by Saudi Arabia. With 52,000 slots allegedly cancelled, leaders urge the Indian government to negotiate with Saudi authorities for a resolution, highlighting the impact on pilgrims and tour operators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 23:00 IST
India's Haj Quota Abruptly Cut: Opposition Urges Government Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, opposition leaders expressed major concerns over reports that Saudi Arabia has drastically reduced India's Haj quota. They are now urging the Indian government to engage in immediate talks with Saudi counterparts to address the issue effectively.

Congress General Secretary Syed Naseer Hussain revealed his shock upon hearing that 52,000 Indian pilgrims' slots were cancelled despite payment completions. He called upon External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to expedite negotiations, emphasizing the need for more slots given India's sizeable Muslim population.

Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti also spotlighted the issue, warning of the distress and disruptions the cut has caused for pilgrims and tour operators nationwide. Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, reassured by the preparations for upcoming Haj trips, still faces mounting pressure to restore the quota.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025