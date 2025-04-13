India's Haj Quota Abruptly Cut: Opposition Urges Government Action

On Sunday, opposition leaders expressed major concerns over reports that Saudi Arabia has drastically reduced India's Haj quota. They are now urging the Indian government to engage in immediate talks with Saudi counterparts to address the issue effectively.

Congress General Secretary Syed Naseer Hussain revealed his shock upon hearing that 52,000 Indian pilgrims' slots were cancelled despite payment completions. He called upon External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to expedite negotiations, emphasizing the need for more slots given India's sizeable Muslim population.

Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti also spotlighted the issue, warning of the distress and disruptions the cut has caused for pilgrims and tour operators nationwide. Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, reassured by the preparations for upcoming Haj trips, still faces mounting pressure to restore the quota.

(With inputs from agencies.)