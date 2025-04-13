Alleged Molester Arrested in High-Profile Suddaguntepalya Case
Santosh, a 29-year-old man, has been arrested in Kerala for allegedly molesting a woman in Suddaguntepalya, Bengaluru. The incident, captured on CCTV, occurred on April 3. The Bengaluru police had filed charges and conducted extensive investigations to identify and apprehend the suspect.
- Country:
- India
Santosh, aged 29, has been apprehended in connection with a molestation incident in Suddaguntepalya, Bengaluru, earlier this month. The alleged act, caught on CCTV cameras at 1.55 am on April 3, went viral, prompting police action.
The shocking incident saw two women walking when a man, whose identity was obscured, grabbed and harassed one of them. The suspect fled after the victim's screams alerted bystanders. An FIR under sections 74, 75, and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the perpetrator.
The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, B Dayananda, revealed that thorough CCTV footage analysis and the formation of multiple teams led to the arrest. Over 300 cameras were examined in an extensive bid to arrest the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- molestation
- Santosh
- Suddaguntepalya
- Bengaluru
- arrest
- CCTV
- Kerala
- police
- investigation
- crime
ALSO READ
Manipur Operations: Security Forces' Tactical Sweep Recovers Arsenal, Arrests Key Threats
Congress Urges PM Modi for Probe into Assam Journalist's Arrest
Arrests Made in Uttar Pradesh Chemical Attack Case
Kerala's Crusade Against Drug Abuse: A Collective Mission
Swedish Journalist Arrested in Turkey Over Terrorism Allegations