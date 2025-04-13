Alleged Molester Arrested in High-Profile Suddaguntepalya Case

Santosh, aged 29, has been apprehended in connection with a molestation incident in Suddaguntepalya, Bengaluru, earlier this month. The alleged act, caught on CCTV cameras at 1.55 am on April 3, went viral, prompting police action.

The shocking incident saw two women walking when a man, whose identity was obscured, grabbed and harassed one of them. The suspect fled after the victim's screams alerted bystanders. An FIR under sections 74, 75, and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the perpetrator.

The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, B Dayananda, revealed that thorough CCTV footage analysis and the formation of multiple teams led to the arrest. Over 300 cameras were examined in an extensive bid to arrest the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)