Left Menu

Tawi Aarti: A Spiritual Awakening in Jammu's Urban Landscape

Jammu's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha hails the Tawi Aarti at Tawi Riverfront as a divine and cultural revival, coinciding with the Baisakhi festival. Sinha emphasizes conservation efforts to enhance the riverfront's appeal, commending Jammu Smart City projects for fostering green spaces and advanced transport systems, elevating city pride and accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-04-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 23:01 IST
Tawi Aarti: A Spiritual Awakening in Jammu's Urban Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir participated in the Tawi Aarti at the Tawi Riverfront, calling it a spiritual and cultural renaissance. The ceremony, aligned with the Baisakhi festival, symbolizes the cultural and spiritual ties of the Tawi River to Jammu's soul.

Sinha praised efforts to preserve and enhance the Tawi Riverfront, urging citizens to foster pride in their city. The Tawi Aarti, he asserted, highlights ancient values and aims to boost the river's spiritual and cultural significance amid major pollution-reduction endeavors.

Commending Jammu Smart City Limited's achievements, Sinha noted developments in city infrastructure and green spaces that improve accessibility and urban aesthetics. These include electrified buses and cutting-edge command centers, affirming the city's commitment to becoming smart, sustainable, and inclusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025