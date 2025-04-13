Tawi Aarti: A Spiritual Awakening in Jammu's Urban Landscape
Jammu's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha hails the Tawi Aarti at Tawi Riverfront as a divine and cultural revival, coinciding with the Baisakhi festival. Sinha emphasizes conservation efforts to enhance the riverfront's appeal, commending Jammu Smart City projects for fostering green spaces and advanced transport systems, elevating city pride and accessibility.
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir participated in the Tawi Aarti at the Tawi Riverfront, calling it a spiritual and cultural renaissance. The ceremony, aligned with the Baisakhi festival, symbolizes the cultural and spiritual ties of the Tawi River to Jammu's soul.
Sinha praised efforts to preserve and enhance the Tawi Riverfront, urging citizens to foster pride in their city. The Tawi Aarti, he asserted, highlights ancient values and aims to boost the river's spiritual and cultural significance amid major pollution-reduction endeavors.
Commending Jammu Smart City Limited's achievements, Sinha noted developments in city infrastructure and green spaces that improve accessibility and urban aesthetics. These include electrified buses and cutting-edge command centers, affirming the city's commitment to becoming smart, sustainable, and inclusive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
