Tech Stocks Rally as Nasdaq Surges Past 20,000 Amid Fed Rate Speculation

The Nasdaq broke through the 20,000 mark for the first time, fueled by a strong performance of technology stocks, even as Wall Street keeps an eye on upcoming economic data and Federal Reserve's potential rate cut decisions. The S&P 500 also ended a recent session on a high, continuing its upward trajectory.

Sources indicate a decline in inflation this autumn stagnated, aligning closer to target levels, suggesting a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its upcoming meeting. However, economists anticipate a rate pause in January as labor market conditions come under greater scrutiny.

Market movements saw Adobe shares tumble by 11%, following disappointing revenue forecasts for 2025. Contrarily, Centene experienced a 1.9% rise after predicting higher-than-anticipated profits for the same period. These fluctuations came amidst a rise in trading bets on the Fed's monetary policy easing.

