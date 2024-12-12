Left Menu

Tech Stocks Rally as Nasdaq Surges Past 20,000 Amid Fed Rate Speculation

The Nasdaq surpassed the 20,000 milestone driven by a robust tech rally, while Wall Street braces for Federal Reserve's potential rate cut. Economists predict no immediate inflation surge, supporting anticipated monetary policy easing. Meanwhile, Adobe's shares plummeted after projecting lower 2025 revenues, contrasting with Centene's optimistic profit forecast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:06 IST
Tech Stocks Rally as Nasdaq Surges Past 20,000 Amid Fed Rate Speculation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nasdaq broke through the 20,000 mark for the first time, fueled by a strong performance of technology stocks, even as Wall Street keeps an eye on upcoming economic data and Federal Reserve's potential rate cut decisions. The S&P 500 also ended a recent session on a high, continuing its upward trajectory.

Sources indicate a decline in inflation this autumn stagnated, aligning closer to target levels, suggesting a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its upcoming meeting. However, economists anticipate a rate pause in January as labor market conditions come under greater scrutiny.

Market movements saw Adobe shares tumble by 11%, following disappointing revenue forecasts for 2025. Contrarily, Centene experienced a 1.9% rise after predicting higher-than-anticipated profits for the same period. These fluctuations came amidst a rise in trading bets on the Fed's monetary policy easing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024