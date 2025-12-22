Left Menu

Wall Street Climbs as Yen Hits Historic Low: Investors Eye Year-End Developments

Wall Street indices opened higher with the yen reaching near-historic lows against the euro, pressured by rising interest rates impacting Japanese government debt. As U.S. markets remain closed for Christmas, trading is light. U.S. economic growth and investor sentiment show bullish trends but may face reversals.

Updated: 22-12-2025 17:16 IST
Wall Street showed optimistic signs with opening gains, as the yen plummeted to a historic low against the euro. This shift came amidst increasing interest rates that are weighing heavily on Japanese government debt. S&P 500 futures rose by 0.4%, while Nasdaq futures improved by 0.1%. Meanwhile, MSCI's global shares index witnessed a 0.2% increase.

With U.S. markets closed for the Christmas holiday, reduced trading volumes are expected to persist for the rest of the week. Bruno Schneller, managing director at Erlen Capital Management, stated that market activity will likely be influenced by data outcomes and positioning rather than new policy signals. Investors are focused on finalizing year-end positions in light of upcoming U.S. labor and inflation reports.

Despite being a holiday-shortened week, funds continued flowing into equities, precious metals, and commodities. Analysts are predicting a robust U.S. economic growth of 3.2% in the third quarter, partly due to a decline in imports following an earlier surge before tariff implementations. However, experts at BofA warned of extreme bullish sentiment levels, often signaling potential market reversals.

