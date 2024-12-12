NEHHDC and Pearl Academy Partner to Preserve Northeast India's Cultural Heritage
The North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) and Pearl Academy have teamed up to boost the crafts and culture of northeast India. Signed during Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024, this collaboration aims to provide market opportunities and mentorship to local artisans and designers, promoting their craft on a global stage.
The North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) has forged a significant alliance with Pearl Academy, marking a pivotal step towards the preservation and promotion of Northeast India's rich cultural heritage. This collaboration, sealed with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, emphasizes innovation and empowerment for regional artisans.
Brigadier (retd) Rajiv Kumar Singh, NEHHDC Managing Director, along with Aditi Srivastava, Pearl Academy President, formalized this partnership on the event's sidelines. Hosted from December 6 to 8, Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav celebrated the diverse cultures of northeast India's eight states, showcasing vivid traditional arts, crafts, and cultural nuances.
Highlighting the initiative's benefits, NEHHDC MD underscored the potential for collaboration between regional weavers and designers under Pearl Academy's esteemed mentorship, setting the stage for new opportunities. "Northeast India's potential is vast; facilitating the right platforms and exposure is crucial," Singh remarked. Aditi Srivastava echoed this vision, advocating for global visibility of the region's crafts, leveraging Pearl Academy's strategic partnerships with industry giants like the Fashion Design Council of India.
With campuses in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Bengaluru, Pearl Academy has also created the North East Cell (N.T.C.T - Nurturing Tradition. Crafting Tomorrow - A Hub for Collaboration, Innovation, and Empowerment), dedicated to enhancing the national and international presence of the region's crafts.
Concluding successfully, the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav saw the confluence of northeastern states' unique offerings, from handwoven textiles to folk music. The initiative aims at not only national but also global recognition, underscored by the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the festival's inauguration. (ANI)
