Left Menu

NEHHDC and Pearl Academy Partner to Preserve Northeast India's Cultural Heritage

The North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) and Pearl Academy have teamed up to boost the crafts and culture of northeast India. Signed during Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024, this collaboration aims to provide market opportunities and mentorship to local artisans and designers, promoting their craft on a global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:32 IST
NEHHDC and Pearl Academy Partner to Preserve Northeast India's Cultural Heritage
NEHHDC under DoNER Ministry and Pearl Academy join hands to empower artisans from northeastern region (Image: NEHHDC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) has forged a significant alliance with Pearl Academy, marking a pivotal step towards the preservation and promotion of Northeast India's rich cultural heritage. This collaboration, sealed with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, emphasizes innovation and empowerment for regional artisans.

Brigadier (retd) Rajiv Kumar Singh, NEHHDC Managing Director, along with Aditi Srivastava, Pearl Academy President, formalized this partnership on the event's sidelines. Hosted from December 6 to 8, Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav celebrated the diverse cultures of northeast India's eight states, showcasing vivid traditional arts, crafts, and cultural nuances.

Highlighting the initiative's benefits, NEHHDC MD underscored the potential for collaboration between regional weavers and designers under Pearl Academy's esteemed mentorship, setting the stage for new opportunities. "Northeast India's potential is vast; facilitating the right platforms and exposure is crucial," Singh remarked. Aditi Srivastava echoed this vision, advocating for global visibility of the region's crafts, leveraging Pearl Academy's strategic partnerships with industry giants like the Fashion Design Council of India.

With campuses in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Bengaluru, Pearl Academy has also created the North East Cell (N.T.C.T - Nurturing Tradition. Crafting Tomorrow - A Hub for Collaboration, Innovation, and Empowerment), dedicated to enhancing the national and international presence of the region's crafts.

Concluding successfully, the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav saw the confluence of northeastern states' unique offerings, from handwoven textiles to folk music. The initiative aims at not only national but also global recognition, underscored by the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the festival's inauguration. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024