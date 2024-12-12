Left Menu

ECB Navigates Economic Turbulence with Rate Cuts

The European Central Bank (ECB) has cut interest rates for the fourth time, prompted by political instability and the threat of US trade wars. With inflation conditions easing, but domestic inflation still high, further rate cuts are anticipated to support sluggish economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:10 IST
ECB Navigates Economic Turbulence with Rate Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Central Bank (ECB) cut interest rates for the fourth time this year, a quarter percentage point reduction, amid looming political instability and potential US trade wars affecting economic growth.

As inflation worries decrease, the ECB is now deliberating if rate cuts are sufficient for the languishing economy. Predicting a return to its 2% inflation target by early 2025, the ECB adjusted its deposit rate from 3.25% to 3%, hinting at possible additional cuts.

Christine Lagarde, ECB President, suggested the disinflation process is progressing and adjustments are aimed toward a neutral setting, yet domestic inflation remains a concern. While some economist voices push for rapid rate reductions, the ECB focuses on maintaining economic stability amidst geopolitical risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024