Stranded Youth: The Plight of Unaccompanied Minors in Europe

In recent months, Europe has witnessed a substantial rise in the number of unaccompanied minors entering the continent, with 8% more arrivals than last year, according to UNICEF. These young individuals often lack access to safe passage and necessary support.

Volunteers and NGOs at Trieste's central station in Italy provide essentials like warm clothing and food to these children, yet face challenges in meeting their needs due to administrative delays. The International Rescue Committee reports that over half of these minors are from Afghanistan.

The European migration pact aims to address these issues with policy changes. However, rights groups argue that without additional resources and training, the pact may fall short in protecting the rights of these vulnerable children, who are often exposed to exploitation and violence.

