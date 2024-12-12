Stranded Youth: The Plight of Unaccompanied Minors in Europe
In Europe, the influx of unaccompanied minors continues to increase, highlighting inadequate support systems and administrative delays. With vulnerable children lacking safe passage and essential resources, rights groups emphasize the need for streamlined policies and better protection measures across the continent.
In recent months, Europe has witnessed a substantial rise in the number of unaccompanied minors entering the continent, with 8% more arrivals than last year, according to UNICEF. These young individuals often lack access to safe passage and necessary support.
Volunteers and NGOs at Trieste's central station in Italy provide essentials like warm clothing and food to these children, yet face challenges in meeting their needs due to administrative delays. The International Rescue Committee reports that over half of these minors are from Afghanistan.
The European migration pact aims to address these issues with policy changes. However, rights groups argue that without additional resources and training, the pact may fall short in protecting the rights of these vulnerable children, who are often exposed to exploitation and violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV
Parents Challenge Age-Inappropriate Ads Targeting Children
Marching for Air: Sustaining Our Children's Future
Reunification Amid Conflict: Children Return Home
Diplomatic Breakthrough: Russia Returns Children to Ukraine