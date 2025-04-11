Minister Hlabisa Urges Communities to Protect Children After Food Poisoning Incident

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, recently called on South African communities to be more vigilant and proactive in ensuring the health and safety of children. This appeal came after a deeply troubling incident where an eight-year-old boy was hospitalized following an illness caused by consuming contaminated snacks purchased from a spaza shop in Mapetla, Soweto, Johannesburg.

The boy, who initially sought treatment at a nearby clinic after complaining of persistent abdominal pain, saw his condition worsen, prompting his transfer to the renowned Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital over the weekend. The alarming incident highlights ongoing concerns over food safety, especially in underserved areas where spaza shops are essential to community access to goods.

Minister Hlabisa visited the hospital to offer his support to the child and his family, expressing deep concern over the rising number of foodborne illnesses in recent months. "Government plays a crucial role, but we also urge communities to take shared responsibility," Hlabisa stated during his visit. He emphasized the need for collective action to ensure the safety of all children, underscoring the importance of working together to foster healthier, safer environments.

The tragic incident follows a spate of food-related illnesses that have raised alarm across the country. In November 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a directive requiring all spaza shops and food-handling facilities to register with their respective municipalities. This directive was a direct response to a series of foodborne illness outbreaks that have claimed over 890 cases and nearly 30 lives since September 2024.

One of the most devastating events occurred in October 2024, when six primary school children from Naledi, Soweto, tragically died after consuming snacks allegedly contaminated with the pesticide terbufos. The children’s deaths were directly linked to food poisoning from a local, foreign-owned spaza shop, which had not adhered to the necessary health standards.

Hlabisa highlighted the importance of spaza shops, particularly in rural and underserved areas, where they often serve as the primary source of essential goods. Despite their importance to local economies, these establishments have come under scrutiny following food safety concerns. “We are here on humanitarian grounds to stand in solidarity with this young boy and his family during this difficult time,” the minister remarked. "It is our sincere hope that such incidents of poisoning will never happen again."

To prevent future tragedies, the South African government has reinforced its commitment to protecting vulnerable communities, with Hlabisa urging citizens to collaborate with authorities to improve food safety. The minister reinforced the idea that incidents like these require a united front and the combined efforts of both the government and society as a whole.

Hlabisa also referenced the District Development Model (DDM), a government initiative aimed at improving service delivery and economic development across 44 districts and 8 metropolitan areas. The DDM focuses on creating effective local development spaces for sustainable job creation, better service delivery, and economic growth. Minister Hlabisa noted that this model was instrumental in ensuring the success of collective efforts to improve food safety and community health.

The issue of food safety, particularly regarding spaza shops, remains a critical area for attention. While the government has taken steps to regulate food handling and ensure better monitoring of these facilities, Minister Hlabisa's visit underscored the need for continuous public awareness and community participation to combat foodborne illness. He expressed hope that with more vigilance, stronger regulation, and collaborative community efforts, future tragedies can be avoided.

As the government works towards implementing stricter food safety regulations, it is clear that the collective responsibility of local communities will play a vital role in safeguarding the health of all children and the broader population. The public’s awareness of food safety risks and active participation in monitoring food standards at local spaza shops could be the key to preventing future outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.