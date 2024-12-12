Odisha's Paddy Procurement: Ensuring Farmers' Empowerment
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi has urged officials to prevent middlemen from exploiting the paddy procurement process. Being carried out in nine districts, the initiative aims to empower over 17 lakh farmers through minimum support prices, input assistance, and agricultural schemes, ensuring efficient and error-free implementation.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has taken a strong stance against middlemen during the state's paddy procurement process. He has instructed officials to ensure that farmers receive the full benefits without interference, as the initiative progresses in nine districts.
Under the programme, which began on November 20, 37,079 farmers have sold 1,81,196 tons of paddy. A substantial sum of Rs 323.73 crore as minimum support price and Rs 112.61 crore in input assistance has been disbursed, reflecting the scheme's goal to empower farmers.
In addition to the procurement pricing, the programme provides Rs 800 per quintal of input assistance, complemented by central and state agricultural schemes. Majhi emphasized the necessity of addressing grievances promptly and maintaining efficiency, discussed alongside strategies like the token and tagging systems.
