Left Menu

Tech Titans Courting Trump: Amazon's Million-Dollar Move

Amazon is set to donate USD 1 million to Donald Trump's inauguration fund and stream the event on Prime Video. The gesture follows improved ties between Trump and tech leaders like Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg. In the past, Trump has criticized Amazon and its coverage in The Washington Post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-12-2024 08:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 08:32 IST
Tech Titans Courting Trump: Amazon's Million-Dollar Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon will donate USD 1 million to Donald Trump's inauguration fund, alongside hosting the inauguration on its streaming platform, Prime Video. This move reflects a broader reconciliation between Trump and tech giants, as companies like Amazon and Meta seek to mend past conflicts and align with Trump's policies.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon's gesture follows recent thawing relations between Trump and the company's founder, Jeff Bezos. Previously, the two had clashed publicly, with Trump targeting Amazon's business practices and The Washington Post's political coverage. Despite these tensions, Bezos has recently adopted a more conciliatory approach.

Meta, parent company of Facebook, also pledged USD 1 million to Trump's inauguration fund. The company is working to improve its standing among conservatives, especially following the reinstatement of Trump's Facebook account. The move aligns with a broader pattern of corporate contributions to inaugurations, a trend that saw varied approaches by different administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024