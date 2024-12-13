Tech Titans Courting Trump: Amazon's Million-Dollar Move
Amazon is set to donate USD 1 million to Donald Trump's inauguration fund and stream the event on Prime Video. The gesture follows improved ties between Trump and tech leaders like Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg. In the past, Trump has criticized Amazon and its coverage in The Washington Post.
Amazon will donate USD 1 million to Donald Trump's inauguration fund, alongside hosting the inauguration on its streaming platform, Prime Video. This move reflects a broader reconciliation between Trump and tech giants, as companies like Amazon and Meta seek to mend past conflicts and align with Trump's policies.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon's gesture follows recent thawing relations between Trump and the company's founder, Jeff Bezos. Previously, the two had clashed publicly, with Trump targeting Amazon's business practices and The Washington Post's political coverage. Despite these tensions, Bezos has recently adopted a more conciliatory approach.
Meta, parent company of Facebook, also pledged USD 1 million to Trump's inauguration fund. The company is working to improve its standing among conservatives, especially following the reinstatement of Trump's Facebook account. The move aligns with a broader pattern of corporate contributions to inaugurations, a trend that saw varied approaches by different administrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
