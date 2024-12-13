SBI Report Illuminates India's Uneven Food Inflation Landscape

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a report indicating a significant disparity in the decline of food inflation between Indian states. Over the past decade, middle and high-income states have seen a steeper decrease in food prices compared to their low-income counterparts.

The report attributes this trend primarily to labor migration, as workers from low-income states move to wealthier regions in pursuit of better job opportunities. As a result, high-income states are experiencing faster disinflation, while low-income states face a more gradual reduction.

Additionally, the report notes a convergence in retail inflation rates across the country, aligning closer to the Reserve Bank of India's 4% target. It also highlights shifts in the Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), with high-income states recording a significant rise, potentially increasing inflationary pressures in these areas.

