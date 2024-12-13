Left Menu

SBI Report Illuminates India's Uneven Food Inflation Landscape

A report by the State Bank of India reveals a sharper decline in food inflation in middle and high-income states compared to low-income ones over the last decade. The report attributes this trend to labor migration and highlights the need for sustainable growth and balanced development policies across regions.

Updated: 13-12-2024 10:24 IST
  • India

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a report indicating a significant disparity in the decline of food inflation between Indian states. Over the past decade, middle and high-income states have seen a steeper decrease in food prices compared to their low-income counterparts.

The report attributes this trend primarily to labor migration, as workers from low-income states move to wealthier regions in pursuit of better job opportunities. As a result, high-income states are experiencing faster disinflation, while low-income states face a more gradual reduction.

Additionally, the report notes a convergence in retail inflation rates across the country, aligning closer to the Reserve Bank of India's 4% target. It also highlights shifts in the Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), with high-income states recording a significant rise, potentially increasing inflationary pressures in these areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

