The 'Trump Effect' on Australia's National Election

In Sydney's affluent Bondi Junction, early voters are sharing their concerns over Donald Trump and its potential implications for the global economy as the Australian national election approaches.

With Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor Party leading over the conservative Liberal Party under Peter Dutton, the election is increasingly seen as a referendum on maintaining stability amidst international unpredictability largely associated with Trump's leadership.

Polls indicate a shift in voter preference towards Labor, in part due to concerns about Trump's previous policies, with some experts suggesting Trump's presence has significantly influenced the political landscape in Australia, impacting the strategies of both major parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)