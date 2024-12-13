November Sees a Rise in Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Despite Decline in Two-Wheelers

In a mixed performance for the automotive industry, passenger vehicle dispatches from manufacturers to dealerships saw a 4% increase in November, tallying up to 347,522 units for the month.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), this marks an improvement from the 333,833 units dispatched the previous November. However, the two-wheeler segment faced a slight setback, with a 1% decrease in wholesales, totaling 1,604,749 units.

The three-wheeler dispatches also reflected a decline, with a 1% drop year-on-year, registering at 59,350 units, as reported by SIAM.

(With inputs from agencies.)