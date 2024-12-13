Steady Growth in Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Despite Dip in Two-Wheelers

Passenger vehicle dispatches increased by 4% year-on-year to 3,47,522 units in November, as the demand momentum from the festive period in October continued, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Maruti Suzuki, the market leader, dispatched 1,41,312 units last month, marking a 5% increase, while Hyundai's dispatches fell to 48,246 units. On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra reported a robust growth of 16%, dispatching 46,222 units.

Despite passenger vehicles' strong performance, two-wheeler sales saw a 1% decline, with scooter sales up by 12% and bike dispatches down by 7.5%. Total three-wheeler dispatches dipped by 1% as well. November 2024 saw record November passenger vehicle sales, at 3.48 lakh units, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)