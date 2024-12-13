Left Menu

Steady Growth in Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Despite Dip in Two-Wheelers

Passenger vehicle dispatches rose by 4% to 3,47,522 units in November, driven by sustained post-festive demand. Maruti Suzuki led with a 5% increase, while Hyundai saw a decline. Two-wheeler dispatches dipped slightly by 1%. Experts note highest-ever November passenger vehicle sales, achieving significant non-festive month growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:56 IST
Steady Growth in Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Despite Dip in Two-Wheelers
  • Country:
  • India

Passenger vehicle dispatches increased by 4% year-on-year to 3,47,522 units in November, as the demand momentum from the festive period in October continued, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Maruti Suzuki, the market leader, dispatched 1,41,312 units last month, marking a 5% increase, while Hyundai's dispatches fell to 48,246 units. On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra reported a robust growth of 16%, dispatching 46,222 units.

Despite passenger vehicles' strong performance, two-wheeler sales saw a 1% decline, with scooter sales up by 12% and bike dispatches down by 7.5%. Total three-wheeler dispatches dipped by 1% as well. November 2024 saw record November passenger vehicle sales, at 3.48 lakh units, SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024