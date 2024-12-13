Railway Bridges Not Being Sold as Scrap, Government Clarifies
The government clarified in Parliament that old railway bridges are not being sold as scrap. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that only unserviceable parts like steel girders get disposed of as scrap. Some abandoned bridges are handed over to the state for tourism purposes upon request.
- Country:
- India
The government has officially refuted claims that it plans to sell old railway bridges as scrap in various parts of the country. This clarification comes after concerns were raised in Parliament.
Answering a question by YSR Congress Party MP Parimal Nathwani in the Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw clearly stated the government's stance. Vaishnaw emphasized that only unserviceable released parts of the bridges, such as steel girders, are sold as scrap to recover their value.
Additionally, the minister noted instances where abandoned railway bridges are transferred to state governments upon request for tourism purposes, as seen with the Godavari bridge in Andhra Pradesh and Curzon bridge in Uttar Pradesh.
