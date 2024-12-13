Left Menu

Railway Bridges Not Being Sold as Scrap, Government Clarifies

The government clarified in Parliament that old railway bridges are not being sold as scrap. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that only unserviceable parts like steel girders get disposed of as scrap. Some abandoned bridges are handed over to the state for tourism purposes upon request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:39 IST
Railway Bridges Not Being Sold as Scrap, Government Clarifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has officially refuted claims that it plans to sell old railway bridges as scrap in various parts of the country. This clarification comes after concerns were raised in Parliament.

Answering a question by YSR Congress Party MP Parimal Nathwani in the Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw clearly stated the government's stance. Vaishnaw emphasized that only unserviceable released parts of the bridges, such as steel girders, are sold as scrap to recover their value.

Additionally, the minister noted instances where abandoned railway bridges are transferred to state governments upon request for tourism purposes, as seen with the Godavari bridge in Andhra Pradesh and Curzon bridge in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024