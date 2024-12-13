Indian Markets Rebound: Sensex and Nifty Close the Week on a High Note
Indian stock markets experienced a significant turnaround on Friday, recovering early losses to close with gains. The Sensex rose by 843 points while Nifty increased by 219 points. Sectoral indices like FMCG and private banks led the rally, amid easing inflation and festive optimism. Analysts remain optimistic.
- Country:
- India
In a striking recovery, Indian stock exchanges bounced back from early losses on Friday, closing the week with marginal gains. This sharp rebound saw the Sensex leap to 82,133 points, up 1.04%, while the Nifty rose to 24,768 points, climbing by 0.89%.
FMCG, private banking, and consumer durable sectors led the uptick, buoyed by easing food inflation and strategic price hikes. These factors enabled a positive shift despite the lingering pressures from media, metal, and pharma underperformers. "The market smartly moved out of consolidation," commented Vinod Nair, Geojit Financial Services.
Market sentiment has been bolstered by approaching festive spending, predictions of increased US consumption impacting the IT sector, and the revival in domestic expenditure. Although retail inflation dipped to 5.48% in November, market analysts from Kotak Securities and Religare Broking continue to keep a watchful eye on inflation trends and investment recoveries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inflation Stalemate: Asian Markets Held in Check Amid U.S. Economic Jitters
Markets Waver Amid Inflation Uncertainty and Geopolitical Concerns
Mexico's Inflation Tactics: The Balancing Act of Banxico
Global Markets See Mixed Reactions Amid Inflation Concerns and Policy Changes
Interest Rate Dilemmas: Banxico's Cautious Path amid Inflation Changes