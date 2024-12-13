Indian Markets Rebound: Sensex and Nifty Close the Week on a High Note

In a striking recovery, Indian stock exchanges bounced back from early losses on Friday, closing the week with marginal gains. This sharp rebound saw the Sensex leap to 82,133 points, up 1.04%, while the Nifty rose to 24,768 points, climbing by 0.89%.

FMCG, private banking, and consumer durable sectors led the uptick, buoyed by easing food inflation and strategic price hikes. These factors enabled a positive shift despite the lingering pressures from media, metal, and pharma underperformers. "The market smartly moved out of consolidation," commented Vinod Nair, Geojit Financial Services.

Market sentiment has been bolstered by approaching festive spending, predictions of increased US consumption impacting the IT sector, and the revival in domestic expenditure. Although retail inflation dipped to 5.48% in November, market analysts from Kotak Securities and Religare Broking continue to keep a watchful eye on inflation trends and investment recoveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)