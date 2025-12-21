Left Menu

Fed's Beth Hammack Urges Interest Rates Stability Amid Inflation Concerns

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland's President, Beth Hammack, advises maintaining current interest rates for several months citing concerns over inflation. Despite recent rate cuts to combat potential labor-market fragility, Hammack emphasizes caution until inflation stabilizes or significant employment shifts occur, as per a Wall Street Journal report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 17:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, Beth Hammack, expressed firm opposition to altering interest rates in the coming months following recent reductions. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Hammack highlighted her concerns about rising inflation during an interview.

Hammack has been vocal about her disagreements with the Federal Reserve's decision to cut rates over the past several months by a total of 75 basis points. She believes that keeping interest rates stable is crucial unless there is substantial evidence of declining inflation or a significant weakening of the employment sector.

In a podcast interview, Hammack stated her position, underscoring the need for clear signs of economic change before any adjustments to the Fed's current benchmark interest rate, which remains between 3.5% and 3.75%. Her remarks come amid ongoing debates about the best strategy to handle inflation and labor market conditions.

