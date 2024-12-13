Emerging Market Equities Tumble Amid Uncertain Stimulus Impact
Emerging market equities dipped on Friday due to lackluster Chinese stimulus efforts and a strong dollar amidst fading expectations for U.S. rate cuts. The MSCI EM equities index dropped 0.5% and currencies fell 0.1%. China's economic policy decisions and global political factors contributed to market uncertainty.
Emerging market equities took a hit on Friday as China's latest stimulus measures failed to impress investors, causing a dip in market confidence. The MSCI EM equities index receded by 0.5%, while the currencies index saw a 0.1% decline.
The United States dollar maintained its strength, poised for its most substantial weekly performance in a month against primary currencies. This strength is attributed to sustained economic resilience, leading to expectations of reduced U.S. rate cuts next year.
China's markets were notably affected, with significant declines across major indices following the announcement of budget deficit expansions and monetary policy adjustments. Meanwhile, in Hungary, the forint gained favor due to a Fitch Ratings upgrade and a positive economic outlook.
(With inputs from agencies.)
