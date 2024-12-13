ADB Grants $2M to Support Cook Islands' Health Resilience and Tourism Recovery

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $2 million grant to the Government of the Cook Islands, aimed at bolstering the country's resilience to cross-border health risks and improving its capacity for early disease detection among international travellers. The grant, signed on December 11, will further support the ongoing Supporting Safe Recovery of Travel and Tourism Project, which is vital for the Cook Islands as it seeks to reopen its borders safely and enhance tourism recovery in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement was signed at the ADB Headquarters in Manila by ADB Executive Director Made Arya Wijaya, representing the Government of the Cook Islands, and ADB Director General for the Pacific, Leah Gutierrez. The grant, sourced from ADB's Asian Development Fund, aims to assist the most vulnerable and poorest developing countries in the Pacific region.

“This project draws on ADB’s extensive experience in the Pacific region, particularly in strengthening critical infrastructure to withstand emergencies and ensure resilience,” said Ms. Gutierrez.

The additional financing will be used to upgrade health screening equipment that will be essential during public health emergencies. Furthermore, the grant will enable the installation of solar power systems to support the enhanced medical waste treatment and disposal capabilities. These measures will ensure that the Cook Islands can effectively monitor and manage the health of international passengers entering the country by air.

In addition to these health and infrastructure upgrades, the new funding will also focus on enhancing women’s representation in the public utility and aviation sectors. The project will provide increased opportunities for women’s participation in technical and vocational training, particularly in aviation, further building on the project's first phase, which made strides toward gender inclusivity in the workforce.

The Supporting Safe Recovery of Travel and Tourism Project, which was initially approved by ADB in 2021, focuses on boosting the economic resilience of the Cook Islands by facilitating a safe recovery of its tourism industry. The project aims to strengthen the country’s health infrastructure and border control systems, thereby ensuring the safe reopening of its borders to international visitors. With the added financing, the project will play a crucial role in the Cook Islands' ongoing recovery and long-term growth, ensuring a sustainable and resilient tourism sector.