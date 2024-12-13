Coast Guard Rescues Crew from Sinking Boat off Gujarat Coast

The Indian Coast Guard demonstrated its efficiency on Friday by rescuing five individuals from a boat sinking 40 kilometers off Porbandar's coast in Gujarat. The dramatic rescue operation involved ICG ship C-161 and a local fishing boat.

Upon receiving a distress call, forces quickly responded to save the occupants of 'Om Shree'. While ICG ship C-161 rescued two people, fishing boat 'Kankeshwari' saved five, showcasing a collaborative effort in the operation.

After the seven rescued persons were medically examined and found to be unharmed, they were granted permission to disembark at Mangrol, ensuring safety and relief for those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)