Coast Guard Rescues Crew from Sinking Boat off Gujarat Coast

The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued seven persons from a sinking boat named 'Om Shree' off the coast of Porbandar, Gujarat. The operation involved the ICG ship C-161 and a fishing boat, with all individuals safely disembarked at Mangrol after a medical check-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Porbandar | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:37 IST
The Indian Coast Guard demonstrated its efficiency on Friday by rescuing five individuals from a boat sinking 40 kilometers off Porbandar's coast in Gujarat. The dramatic rescue operation involved ICG ship C-161 and a local fishing boat.

Upon receiving a distress call, forces quickly responded to save the occupants of 'Om Shree'. While ICG ship C-161 rescued two people, fishing boat 'Kankeshwari' saved five, showcasing a collaborative effort in the operation.

After the seven rescued persons were medically examined and found to be unharmed, they were granted permission to disembark at Mangrol, ensuring safety and relief for those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

