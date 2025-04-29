Tragedy in Bandar Abbas: Fire and Explosions Devastate Iran's Key Port
A devastating explosion at Bandar Abbas, Iran's largest container port, has claimed at least 70 lives and injured over 1,200. The incident has sparked an investigation into possible negligence or sabotage. As fires are brought under control, rescue operations continue amid tensions heightened by unrelated nuclear talks.
The major explosion at Bandar Abbas has resulted in at least 70 deaths and over 1,200 injuries, marking one of Iran's most tragic port disasters. The blast occurred in the Shahid Rajaee terminal, triggering a fire that spread rapidly due to flammable materials.
The aftermath has seen Iranian officials, including the governor of Hormozgan Province, working to control the situation. Despite the blaze now being under control, the removal of hazardous containers could extend over two weeks, and an investigation has been launched into possible safety protocol lapses.
With 22 individuals still missing and an ongoing national inquiry led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, attention is focused on potential negligence or sabotage. The explosion coincides with Iran's nuclear discussions with the U.S. and follows a reported cyber attack on Iranian infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
