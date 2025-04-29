Left Menu

Zelenskiy Secures Stronger US Minerals Agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that negotiations with the United States have led to a stronger and more equitable agreement on Ukraine's minerals. This updated economic partnership is expected to benefit both Ukraine and America, as reported by Ukrainian officials involved in the negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 01:05 IST
Zelenskiy Secures Stronger US Minerals Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Monday that recent negotiations with the United States have resulted in a more robust and fairer agreement concerning Ukraine's mineral resources.

During a video address to the nation, Zelenskiy stated that Ukrainian government representatives had engaged in discussions with their U.S. counterparts regarding the economic partnership agreement.

The updated agreement promises mutual benefits for both Ukraine and America, highlighting strengthened ties and shared economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025