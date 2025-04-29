Zelenskiy Secures Stronger US Minerals Agreement
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that negotiations with the United States have led to a stronger and more equitable agreement on Ukraine's minerals. This updated economic partnership is expected to benefit both Ukraine and America, as reported by Ukrainian officials involved in the negotiations.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Monday that recent negotiations with the United States have resulted in a more robust and fairer agreement concerning Ukraine's mineral resources.
During a video address to the nation, Zelenskiy stated that Ukrainian government representatives had engaged in discussions with their U.S. counterparts regarding the economic partnership agreement.
The updated agreement promises mutual benefits for both Ukraine and America, highlighting strengthened ties and shared economic interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
