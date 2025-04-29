Devastation in Yemen: U.S. Airstrike on Migrant Detention Center Kills Dozens

A U.S. airstrike on a Yemeni detention center has resulted in the deaths of 68 African migrants, marking one of the deadliest assaults in recent military operations against the Houthis, an Iran-aligned group controlling northern Yemen. This incident has drawn severe criticism and increased tensions in the region.

The U.S. military acknowledged the claims of civilian casualties, stating an inquiry is underway. However, operational security concerns prevent detailed information about the airstrike's targets from being disclosed. Images from Houthi-run Al Masirah television revealed stark scenes of devastation and tragedy at the site in Saada.

The attack has prompted renewed vows of retaliation from the Houthis, citing the assault as a 'brutal crime.' Rights advocates and international bodies have expressed growing concerns about the civilian toll in Yemen's ongoing conflict, stressing the importance of adhering to international humanitarian laws to protect non-combatants.

