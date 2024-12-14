Flavours of India Conclave 2024: A Cultural and Culinary Extravaganza

New Delhi will host the Flavours of India Conclave 2024 at Bharat Mandapam on December 16, marking a grand celebration of India's culinary and cultural legacy. Organized by the Sarva Rithu Seva Foundation and partnered by YourSay Network Private Limited, the event promises to be an unparalleled showcase of the nation's heritage.

Sponsored by Darwin Platform Group and powered by Pernod Ricard India, the conclave will feature an illustrious culinary lineup, including Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and Zorawar Kalra. Political figures and industry leaders will grace the event to lend their support and insights, adding to the event's prestige.

Apart from culinary delights, the conclave will spotlight India's textile brilliance. Esteemed designers like Sunil Sethi and Monica Shah will highlight sustainable and innovative designs. With performances by artists like Ayaan Ali Khan, the conclave will encapsulate India's cultural vibrancy, celebrating unity in diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)