Ira Bindra Joins Reliance as Group President, Leading HR Transformation

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, announced Ira Bindra's appointment as Group President of People and Talent. Bindra, formerly of Medtronic USA, will spearhead HR transformation. She joins Reliance's Executive Committee as its first non-family woman member, focusing on people, culture, and leadership development worldwide.

Updated: 14-12-2024 13:40 IST
  • India

Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire chairman of Reliance Industries, has named Ira Bindra as the new Group President of People and Talent, in a strategic move to elevate HR policies at the conglomerate. Bindra comes to Reliance from Medtronic USA, where she served as Head of Human Resources and Vice President – Global Regions.

In an unusual step, Ambani personally announced the hiring, which is expected to drive significant HR transformation. As the first non-family female member appointed to the all-powerful Executive Committee, Bindra's role will involve steering people, culture, and leadership strategies at Reliance.

With extensive experience across industries and regions, Bindra brings a wealth of expertise to Reliance. The company, listed in Time's 100 Most Influential Companies of 2024, is poised to benefit from her leadership, aiming for better performance and new growth avenues. Bindra expressed enthusiasm about spearheading this strategic initiative alongside Ambani and his leadership team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

