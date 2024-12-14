Diamonds or Desperation: Man Chops Off Own Fingers to Escape Work
In a peculiar case from Surat, Gujarat, Mayur Tarapara self-mutilated by chopping off four fingers to avoid working as a computer operator at his relative's diamond firm. Initially claiming innocence, Tarapara confessed after an investigation and CCTV review unveiled his self-inflicted act.
In an unusual incident in Surat, Gujarat, a man intentionally amputated four fingers to render himself unfit for work at his family's diamond firm, according to police sources.
Initially, Mayur Tarapara claimed to have lost his fingers after fainting by a roadside. However, a detailed investigation revealed he inflicted the injury himself, as he lacked the courage to quit his job.
Surat Crime Branch unraveled the truth through CCTV footage and technical surveillance, leading to Tarapara's confession. Three of the severed fingers and the knife were later recovered, with further investigations ongoing.
