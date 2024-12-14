Left Menu

Diamonds or Desperation: Man Chops Off Own Fingers to Escape Work

In a peculiar case from Surat, Gujarat, Mayur Tarapara self-mutilated by chopping off four fingers to avoid working as a computer operator at his relative's diamond firm. Initially claiming innocence, Tarapara confessed after an investigation and CCTV review unveiled his self-inflicted act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 14-12-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 17:53 IST
Diamonds or Desperation: Man Chops Off Own Fingers to Escape Work
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unusual incident in Surat, Gujarat, a man intentionally amputated four fingers to render himself unfit for work at his family's diamond firm, according to police sources.

Initially, Mayur Tarapara claimed to have lost his fingers after fainting by a roadside. However, a detailed investigation revealed he inflicted the injury himself, as he lacked the courage to quit his job.

Surat Crime Branch unraveled the truth through CCTV footage and technical surveillance, leading to Tarapara's confession. Three of the severed fingers and the knife were later recovered, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024