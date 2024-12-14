Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Near Khandsa: Jeep Collides with Three-Wheeler

A fatal accident in Khandsa village left one dead and nine injured as a speeding jeep crashed into a three-wheeler. The incident occurred early Saturday morning near Sunlife Hospital. The jeep driver, Pradeep Kumar, has been arrested, and further investigations are underway.

Updated: 14-12-2024 20:06 IST
Tragedy Strikes Near Khandsa: Jeep Collides with Three-Wheeler
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded in Khandsa village early Saturday morning when a pick-up jeep collided with a three-wheeler, resulting in one fatality and injuring nine others, local police reported.

The incident took place around 5:30 am near Sunlife Hospital and was reported by passenger Ankush Mor. According to Mor, the three-wheeler had made a brief stop to pick up another passenger when it was suddenly struck by a speeding jeep.

Authorities have arrested the jeep driver, identified as Pradeep Kumar, and have impounded the vehicle. The investigation into the accident continues as the community mourns the loss of Avnesh Kumar, who was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

