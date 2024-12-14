Traffic Turmoil: Concert Chaos in Central Delhi

Traffic at ITO in central Delhi became chaotic on Saturday due to a concert in the vicinity, halting movement for many commuters. Those caught in the gridlock reported delays extending over 20 minutes, with congestion worsening as police erected barricades on key roads.

The complete standstill stretched towards Ghaziabad and Lutyens' Delhi, impacting the main approach towards Vikas Marg. Commuters described the extended delays, stating that roads leading from Lutyens' Delhi to ITO were particularly congested.

According to a police official, while the situation was severe during the concert, traffic returned to normal flow by evening as the barricades were removed and vehicles began to move freely once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)