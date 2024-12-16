Sinclair Expands 'My India' Reach Across Major US Cities

Sinclair Broadcast Group, one of the largest television broadcasters in the US, has partnered with Asian News International (ANI) to broaden the distribution of 'My India,' a popular weekly television program. This initiative will bring the show to prominent US cities, further highlighting India's economic and cultural impact worldwide.

'My India' airs every week, offering 30-minute segments that delve into India's economy, culture, and its growing global influence. The program also emphasizes the deepening relationships between the US and India in various sectors, including People to People, Business to Business, and Government to Government ties.

The expanded distribution was welcomed by Sinclair, Inc. President and CEO Chris Ripley as an opportunity to showcase the synergy between the two leading democracies. ANI CEO Sanjiv Prakash echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the strong bond between ANI and Sinclair and expressing excitement over reaching a wider American audience, including the Indian diaspora. The show will be available in major TV markets such as Washington DC, California, and others via Sinclair's TV networks affiliated with major broadcast stations.

