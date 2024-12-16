China's Economic Balancing Act: Navigating Industrial Growth and Retail Slump

China's industrial production experienced a modest rebound in November, yet retail sales underwhelmed, placing pressure on Beijing to amplify economic stimulus measures. This economic scenario unfolds as the nation anticipates additional U.S. trade tariffs under a renewed Trump administration.

According to Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics, China's economy seemed to decelerate in recent months despite significant policy easing. He expressed skepticism about the prolonged impact of any stimulus, noting the tenuous nature of current export demand, especially with looming tariff threats.

The mixed data reveals China's growth puzzle, with industrial output surpassing expectations with a 5.4% annual increase in November, while retail sales grew only 3.0%, below forecasts. This underperformance persists despite major shopping promotions and government-backed programs.

