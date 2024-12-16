China's Strategic Shift: Balancing Industrial Growth and Consumer Demand

China's industrial output saw a marginal increase in November, overshadowed by disappointing retail sales figures. This economic dichotomy has fueled calls for Beijing to prioritize consumer-focused stimulus, a necessity given the looming threat of heightened U.S. trade tariffs during Trump's second presidential term.

The latest data highlights the challenges facing China's leaders in achieving a robust economic recovery by 2025. With consumer demand sluggish, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's promise of tariffs exceeding 60% could pressure Beijing to speed up its economic rebalancing efforts, shifting from a model heavily reliant on fixed-asset investment and exports to one driven by consumption.

The National Bureau of Statistics reported a 5.4% year-on-year growth in industrial output, surpassing October's 5.3%. However, retail sales grew at just 3.0%, falling short of October's 4.8%. Despite policy pledges to stimulate growth, analysts warn that sustained economic improvement requires overcoming deeply rooted issues like the ongoing property crisis.

