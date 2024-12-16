Left Menu

China's Strategic Shift: Balancing Industrial Growth and Consumer Demand

China faces challenges in boosting consumer demand as industrial output grows slightly. Retail sales remain weak, prompting calls for more stimulus. U.S. trade tensions are expected to strain the economy further. Policymakers prioritize economic stability and plan for future growth by stimulating consumption and rebalance strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:30 IST
China's Strategic Shift: Balancing Industrial Growth and Consumer Demand
Representative Image Image Credit:

China's industrial output saw a marginal increase in November, overshadowed by disappointing retail sales figures. This economic dichotomy has fueled calls for Beijing to prioritize consumer-focused stimulus, a necessity given the looming threat of heightened U.S. trade tariffs during Trump's second presidential term.

The latest data highlights the challenges facing China's leaders in achieving a robust economic recovery by 2025. With consumer demand sluggish, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's promise of tariffs exceeding 60% could pressure Beijing to speed up its economic rebalancing efforts, shifting from a model heavily reliant on fixed-asset investment and exports to one driven by consumption.

The National Bureau of Statistics reported a 5.4% year-on-year growth in industrial output, surpassing October's 5.3%. However, retail sales grew at just 3.0%, falling short of October's 4.8%. Despite policy pledges to stimulate growth, analysts warn that sustained economic improvement requires overcoming deeply rooted issues like the ongoing property crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024