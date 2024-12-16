AfDB Approves €330.48 Million for Major Transport Corridor Linking Cameroon and Chad

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved two substantial loans totaling €330.48 million to finance the fourth phase of the Transport Sector Support Program, aimed at reconstructing the critical Douala-N'Djamena Economic Corridor between Ngaoundéré and Garoua. The approval, granted on December 13, 2024, is set to unlock significant economic benefits for both Cameroon and Chad by enhancing transport links, fostering trade, and supporting regional integration.

The project includes a €318.24 million loan from the AfDB and an additional €12.24 million concessional loan from the African Development Fund. This funding will address the deteriorated road infrastructure in the Ngaoundéré-Garoua section of the 2,100 km corridor, which accounts for approximately 35% of Cameroon’s GDP. The corridor serves over 35% of Cameroon’s population and 20% of Chad’s population, highlighting its critical role in regional economic activity.

Strategic Goals for Development

The program builds on earlier successful phases of the Douala-N'Djamena corridor’s development by taking an integrated approach to infrastructure improvement and socio-economic growth. Key goals include:

Strengthening cross-border trade by improving road performance and logistics.

by improving road performance and logistics. Empowering youth and women in local communities through targeted initiatives.

in local communities through targeted initiatives. Promoting private sector investment in agriculture, livestock, transport, and agro-industry.

in agriculture, livestock, transport, and agro-industry. Building climate resilience into infrastructure to mitigate environmental risks.

Serge N’Guessan, AfDB Director General for Central Africa, emphasized the strategic importance of the corridor: “The renovation of this critical section will not only improve the performance of Cameroon’s road network but also foster private investment and regional integration, benefiting industries and communities along the corridor.”

Socio-Economic Impact

The project directly benefits the Adamaoua and Nord regions of Cameroon, home to over 5.68 million people, of whom 51% are women and more than half are under the age of 20. By prioritizing the needs of these communities, the initiative aims to reduce poverty, enhance local industry, and generate sustainable livelihoods.

Boosting Agro-Industrial Potential

In alignment with the Cameroonian government’s agro-industrial development plans, the project will develop essential infrastructure to support agriculture, livestock, and agro-processing sectors. This will create opportunities for local industries and farmers to access larger markets, improving incomes and livelihoods across the region.

Enhancing Climate Resilience

Recognizing the vulnerability of northern Cameroon to climate change, the project incorporates measures to strengthen resilience, such as sustainable road construction techniques and protective infrastructure against flooding and extreme weather events.

Long-Term Vision for Regional Development

The Douala-N'Djamena corridor plays a pivotal role in regional trade, facilitating the movement of goods and services between the Central African sub-region and global markets via the Douala port. By addressing critical infrastructure gaps, the AfDB’s investment positions Cameroon and Chad as key players in regional integration and economic transformation.

This ambitious project is expected to:

Increase regional trade and connectivity.

Create thousands of jobs in construction and allied sectors.

Empower women and youth through skill-building and employment opportunities.

Attract additional private sector investment to northern Cameroon and Chad.

The Douala-N'Djamena Economic Corridor is poised to become a cornerstone of sustainable development, driving economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental resilience in the region.