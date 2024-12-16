Left Menu

Market Tremors: FTSE 100 Dips Amid Global Monetary Policy Anticipation

The UK's FTSE 100 index declined on Monday as traders digested upcoming central bank interest-rate decisions. Entain shares fell due to legal actions by an Australian financial watchdog. Investors focused on global monetary policy with rate decisions expected from major banks this week, adding uncertainty to markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:12 IST
On Monday, the FTSE 100 index in the UK saw a decline as investors braced for several crucial interest-rate decisions by central banks worldwide. Financial scrutiny heightened as Entain's shares dropped following the Australian financial crime watchdog's legal allegations against the company.

The FTSE 100 index fell by 0.2% at 0930 GMT, heavily impacted by Entain's 5% loss due to alleged breaches of anti-money laundering laws. Household goods and beverage sectors suffered, while chemical stocks performed well, led by a 6.4% rise in Johnson Matthey amidst calls for strategic reassessment.

Globally, all market participants are watching the monetary policy direction, with the U.S. Federal Reserve anticipated to cut rates, and both the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan expected to maintain existing rates this week. The domestic FTSE 250 also decreased following corporate leadership changes and market evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

