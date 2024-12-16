Air India's Global Revamp: New Aircraft, Routes & Schedules

Air India is poised for a significant transformation of its international network by introducing upgraded aircraft and streamlined flight schedules. This overhaul, part of a five-year plan under Tata Group, involves the deployment of retrofitted A320 neo aircraft, Vistara's A321 neos and B787-9 planes on specific routes.

Starting January 16, 2025, the revamped A320 neos will serve all flights between Delhi and Bangkok, featuring enhanced interiors for all travel classes. Additionally, a fourth daily flight on this route will launch from January 1, 2025.

The airline will also optimize its flight schedule for routes including Delhi-Frankfurt and Delhi-Paris, offering both daytime and nighttime departures for improved flexibility. This initiative is part of Air India's comprehensive $400 million-refit programme for its fleet.

