Air India's Global Revamp: New Aircraft, Routes & Schedules
Air India, under the Tata Group's transformation plan, is set to revamp its international operations with retrofitted aircraft, new routes, and optimized schedules starting in 2025. The airline will introduce refreshed A320 neos, A321 neos, and B787-9s, enhancing connectivity across key routes like Delhi-Frankfurt, Delhi-Paris, and Delhi-Bangkok.
Air India is poised for a significant transformation of its international network by introducing upgraded aircraft and streamlined flight schedules. This overhaul, part of a five-year plan under Tata Group, involves the deployment of retrofitted A320 neo aircraft, Vistara's A321 neos and B787-9 planes on specific routes.
Starting January 16, 2025, the revamped A320 neos will serve all flights between Delhi and Bangkok, featuring enhanced interiors for all travel classes. Additionally, a fourth daily flight on this route will launch from January 1, 2025.
The airline will also optimize its flight schedule for routes including Delhi-Frankfurt and Delhi-Paris, offering both daytime and nighttime departures for improved flexibility. This initiative is part of Air India's comprehensive $400 million-refit programme for its fleet.
