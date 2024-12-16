Left Menu

Air India's Global Revamp: New Aircraft, Routes & Schedules

Air India, under the Tata Group's transformation plan, is set to revamp its international operations with retrofitted aircraft, new routes, and optimized schedules starting in 2025. The airline will introduce refreshed A320 neos, A321 neos, and B787-9s, enhancing connectivity across key routes like Delhi-Frankfurt, Delhi-Paris, and Delhi-Bangkok.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:19 IST
Air India's Global Revamp: New Aircraft, Routes & Schedules
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India is poised for a significant transformation of its international network by introducing upgraded aircraft and streamlined flight schedules. This overhaul, part of a five-year plan under Tata Group, involves the deployment of retrofitted A320 neo aircraft, Vistara's A321 neos and B787-9 planes on specific routes.

Starting January 16, 2025, the revamped A320 neos will serve all flights between Delhi and Bangkok, featuring enhanced interiors for all travel classes. Additionally, a fourth daily flight on this route will launch from January 1, 2025.

The airline will also optimize its flight schedule for routes including Delhi-Frankfurt and Delhi-Paris, offering both daytime and nighttime departures for improved flexibility. This initiative is part of Air India's comprehensive $400 million-refit programme for its fleet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024