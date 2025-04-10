Echavarria's Par-3 Triumph: A Prelude to the Masters

Nicolas Echavarria kicked off Masters week with a victory in the esteemed Par-3 Contest, edging out J.J. Spaun in a playoff. The win was secured after ending regulation tied at five-under-par 22, with Echavarria clinching it with a birdie on the second playoff hole.

The Colombian golfer hopes to break tradition, as no Par-3 winner has ever won the Masters in the same year. At 30 years old, Echavarria expressed his excitement and anticipation to change history in his first appearance at the tournament.

The event witnessed perfect scores, with Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, and Brooks Koepka achieving aces amidst a family-friendly atmosphere at Augusta National. Rory McIlroy, accompanied by his wife and daughter, enjoyed the relaxed pre-tournament environment as he aims for the coveted career Grand Slam.

(With inputs from agencies.)