Left Menu

Echavarria's Par-3 Triumph: A Prelude to the Masters

Nicolas Echavarria won the Masters Par-3 Contest in a playoff, beating J.J. Spaun ahead of the year's first major championship. Echavarria aims to break the curse of Par-3 winners not clinching the actual Masters. The event featured memorable family moments with Keegan Bradley recording an ace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 05:32 IST
Echavarria's Par-3 Triumph: A Prelude to the Masters

Nicolas Echavarria kicked off Masters week with a victory in the esteemed Par-3 Contest, edging out J.J. Spaun in a playoff. The win was secured after ending regulation tied at five-under-par 22, with Echavarria clinching it with a birdie on the second playoff hole.

The Colombian golfer hopes to break tradition, as no Par-3 winner has ever won the Masters in the same year. At 30 years old, Echavarria expressed his excitement and anticipation to change history in his first appearance at the tournament.

The event witnessed perfect scores, with Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, and Brooks Koepka achieving aces amidst a family-friendly atmosphere at Augusta National. Rory McIlroy, accompanied by his wife and daughter, enjoyed the relaxed pre-tournament environment as he aims for the coveted career Grand Slam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025