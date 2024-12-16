Left Menu

Magenta Mobility Accelerates with 10,000 New EVs and Intercity Expansion

Magenta Mobility is set to expand its fleet by 10,000 electric vehicles, including both three and four-wheelers, over the next fiscal year. The company is also planning to enter new markets like Nashik and Kolkata. It aims to enhance intercity logistics, proving the feasibility of EVs for longer routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:52 IST
Electric mobility firm Magenta Mobility has announced plans to significantly grow its fleet by adding 10,000 electric vehicles, comprising both three and four-wheelers, in the upcoming fiscal year. The company aims to expand into new territories including Nashik, Nagpur, and Vijayawada among others.

Magenta Mobility already boasts a fleet of over 500 electric cargo four-wheelers and is making strides in revolutionizing urban and intercity logistics. Having established a strong foothold in the electric three-wheeler sector, the firm is now actively moving into the four-wheeler market.

With new interstate services in place, Magenta Mobility is breaking traditional limitations of electric vehicles by conducting successful long-haul trials, showcasing the potential for intercity and interstate journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

