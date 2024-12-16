Stock Markets Anticipate Fed Rate Cut, Bitcoin Rises Amid Strategic Reserve Plans
U.S. stock futures rose as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's anticipated rate cut and key economic data. While the Fed is expected to reduce rates, focus is on its outlook for next year. Additionally, stocks like MicroStrategy surged anticipating index shifts, and bitcoin gained following strategic reserve speculation.
U.S. stock indices climbed on Monday, with investors eagerly awaiting the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision expected later this week, alongside critical economic data that could shape policies for the next year.
Markets widely expect the Fed to announce a 25 basis point rate cut on Wednesday, but attention will be on its forward-looking projections amid strong economic growth and sustained inflation. Analysts suggest the Fed might signal more tempered rate cuts ahead.
Notable stock movements included MicroStrategy's premarket rise as it prepares to join the Nasdaq 100 index, while bitcoin-related stocks surged following comments from Donald Trump about establishing a U.S. bitcoin strategic reserve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
