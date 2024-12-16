Morocco's Grand Vision: From Expanding Airports to Hosting the World Cup

Morocco is set to enhance its airport capacity to accommodate 80 million passengers by 2030, up from the current 38 million, as revealed by Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch.

This ambitious plan aligns with Morocco's bid to co-host the 2030 soccer World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, aiming to boost tourism and infrastructure.

The government is also committed to expanding high-speed train networks and constructing a new 115,000-seat stadium near Casablanca, emphasizing its readiness to host major sporting events.

