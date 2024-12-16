Left Menu

CCI Clears KKR's Strategic Investment in Rebel Foods

The Competition Commission of India has approved global investor KKR's proposal to acquire a stake in Rebel Foods via Royce Asia Holdings. The deal involves the purchase of equity and preference shares. With no competitive overlaps, the transaction is cleared through the green channel route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:54 IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to a proposal by KKR, a global investment firm, to acquire a stake in Rebel Foods—a leader in the food-tech sector known for brands like Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, and Oven Story.

KKR, utilizing its arm Royce Asia Holdings II Pte, plans to purchase both equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares of Rebel Foods. According to CCI, no horizontal or vertical overlaps threaten competition, thus the transaction poses no anti-competitive risks.

The strategic acquisition comes as Rebel Foods seeks to expand its financial footing and compete with industry players like Curefoods and Eatclub. Recently valued between USD 800-860 million, Rebel Foods continues to attract significant investment interest globally.

