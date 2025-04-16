Karnataka High Court Cracks Down on Unqualified 'Doctors' in Rural Areas

The Karnataka High Court has issued a directive urging the state government to crack down on clinics run by 'unqualified individuals' posing as doctors. The decision, led by Justice M Nagaprasanna, highlights the unchecked rise of such clinics, especially in rural areas, which pose significant health risks.

Citing a case involving A A Muralidharswamy, who sought clinic registration but lacked legitimate medical qualifications, the court dismissed his petition. Muralidharswamy claimed to practice alternative medicine but failed to prove his credentials, showing the severity of unregulated medical practice.

The court mandated swift governmental action to identify and close clinics operated by those without proper qualifications, referring the case details to the Department of Health and Family Welfare for a thorough report, emphasizing the need to uphold public health standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)