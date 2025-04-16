Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Cracks Down on Unqualified 'Doctors' in Rural Areas

The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to take action against 'unqualified individuals' running clinics as doctors. Justice M Nagaprasanna emphasized the danger these clinics pose in rural areas, criticizing the government's inaction. The court dismissed a petition from A A Muralidharswamy, an unqualified clinic operator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has issued a directive urging the state government to crack down on clinics run by 'unqualified individuals' posing as doctors. The decision, led by Justice M Nagaprasanna, highlights the unchecked rise of such clinics, especially in rural areas, which pose significant health risks.

Citing a case involving A A Muralidharswamy, who sought clinic registration but lacked legitimate medical qualifications, the court dismissed his petition. Muralidharswamy claimed to practice alternative medicine but failed to prove his credentials, showing the severity of unregulated medical practice.

The court mandated swift governmental action to identify and close clinics operated by those without proper qualifications, referring the case details to the Department of Health and Family Welfare for a thorough report, emphasizing the need to uphold public health standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

