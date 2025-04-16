CA K Suresh Reappointed as ANMI National President for 2025-26

In a significant leadership update, the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) has announced that CA K Suresh will assume the role of National President for the 2025-26 period. Suresh's appointment marks his second tenure, following a successful term from 2017 to 2018.

Renowned for his established excellence and strong connections with financial exchanges and regulators, CA K Suresh's return is set to ignite continuity and offer fresh purpose to ANMI amidst the fast-evolving broking industry landscape. His extensive experience in the financial sector promises to guide ANMI with strategic foresight and inclusive leadership.

Suresh, who previously served as President of the Hindustan Chamber of Commerce and Ex Hon Secretary of the Madras Management Association, expressed his commitment to advancing ANMI's mission collaboratively. "It is an honor to lead ANMI for a second time. We aim to make significant strides in community impact with our members and partners," he stated.

The organization also expressed gratitude towards outgoing President Vinod Kumar Goyal, acknowledging his valuable contributions. Under Suresh's leadership, ANMI is poised to focus on digital growth, enhance member involvement, and pursue collaborative progress within the capital markets sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)