Global Currencies Navigate Interest Rate Maze

The dollar remained firm near recent peaks on Tuesday, anticipating a potential U.S. interest rate cut, as traders adjusted long-term rate assumptions. In contrast, the euro struggled, heading for a nearly 5% decrease against the dollar, close to the year's low at $1.0518.

U.S. and German ten-year yields widened by nearly 70 basis points over three months, standing at a 216 basis point difference. The yen weakened for the seventh consecutive session, trading at 154.17 per dollar, amid expectations that a Japanese interest rate hike will likely occur in January instead of this week.

The Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates is awaited as a 94% chance of a hike dominates market predictions, despite a surge in services-sector activity. In contrast, the Canadian dollar sank in light of U.S. tariffs and domestic political pressures. Similarly, the Australian and New Zealand dollars are pinned near yearly lows.

