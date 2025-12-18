Left Menu

Currency Markets React to Global Rate Decisions: A Tumultuous Week for the Dollar and Sterling

The dollar modestly appreciated against major currencies while the Bank of England's rate cut caused sterling to rise. Global central banks are adjusting monetary policies amid market uncertainties, with the Bank of Japan potentially raising rates. U.S. President Trump discusses upcoming changes at the Federal Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:39 IST
Currency Markets React to Global Rate Decisions: A Tumultuous Week for the Dollar and Sterling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar edged up slightly against other major currencies on Thursday as global financial markets await key rate decisions from Europe and Japan. Meanwhile, the British pound saw gains following the Bank of England's decision to cut rates, even as Governor Andrew Bailey warned of further possible rate cuts.

The dollar index, marking the U.S. currency's strength against a mix of others, increased by 0.2%, resting at 98.55. This follows a previous rise of the same amount. Notably, the yen declined by 0.1% to 155.85, extending declines from prior trading sessions.

In Europe, the euro slipped by 0.2% to $1.1718, while the pound reversed some losses seen earlier in the week post-inflation data. As the Bank of England enacted its fourth rate cut of the year, markets reassessed the timeline for additional policy changes amid Governor Bailey's guidance. In the U.S., President Trump outlined plans to appoint a new Federal Reserve Chair supportive of lower interest rates, sparking discussions on future monetary strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025