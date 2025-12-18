Currency Markets React to Global Rate Decisions: A Tumultuous Week for the Dollar and Sterling
The dollar modestly appreciated against major currencies while the Bank of England's rate cut caused sterling to rise. Global central banks are adjusting monetary policies amid market uncertainties, with the Bank of Japan potentially raising rates. U.S. President Trump discusses upcoming changes at the Federal Reserve.
The dollar edged up slightly against other major currencies on Thursday as global financial markets await key rate decisions from Europe and Japan. Meanwhile, the British pound saw gains following the Bank of England's decision to cut rates, even as Governor Andrew Bailey warned of further possible rate cuts.
The dollar index, marking the U.S. currency's strength against a mix of others, increased by 0.2%, resting at 98.55. This follows a previous rise of the same amount. Notably, the yen declined by 0.1% to 155.85, extending declines from prior trading sessions.
In Europe, the euro slipped by 0.2% to $1.1718, while the pound reversed some losses seen earlier in the week post-inflation data. As the Bank of England enacted its fourth rate cut of the year, markets reassessed the timeline for additional policy changes amid Governor Bailey's guidance. In the U.S., President Trump outlined plans to appoint a new Federal Reserve Chair supportive of lower interest rates, sparking discussions on future monetary strategies.
