Aaradhya Disposal Industries Set for IPO: A Green Leap into the Market

Aaradhya Disposal Industries, headquartered in Dewas, has announced plans to raise capital through an initial public offering (IPO) to propel its growth and expansion initiatives.

The company has filed initial papers with NSE Emerge for a fresh issue of up to 36.96 lakh equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 each, as outlined in their statement.

With a focus on eco-friendly paper products for diverse industries worldwide, the company generated a revenue of Rs 73.93 crore in FY24. Khambatta Securities Ltd is leading the IPO, with Bigshare Services overseeing the registration process.

(With inputs from agencies.)