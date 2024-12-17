Left Menu

Aaradhya Disposal Industries Set for IPO: A Green Leap into the Market

Aaradhya Disposal Industries plans to raise funds via an IPO, with proceeds aimed at expanding operations, funding working capital, and repaying loans. Specializing in eco-friendly paper products, the company aims to secure a significant market presence with its listing on NSE Emerge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 10:47 IST
Aaradhya Disposal Industries, headquartered in Dewas, has announced plans to raise capital through an initial public offering (IPO) to propel its growth and expansion initiatives.

The company has filed initial papers with NSE Emerge for a fresh issue of up to 36.96 lakh equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 each, as outlined in their statement.

With a focus on eco-friendly paper products for diverse industries worldwide, the company generated a revenue of Rs 73.93 crore in FY24. Khambatta Securities Ltd is leading the IPO, with Bigshare Services overseeing the registration process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

