A B Cotspin India Secures Major Repeat Order, Reinforces Sustainability Drive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: A B Cotspin India Ltd., listed on NSE as ABCOTS, has bolstered its market position by securing a substantial repeat order worth Rs 5.35 Cr. The order encompasses the supply of 273 metric tons of Cotton Yarn, reflecting robust customer trust and the company's consistent quality.

The repeat order from this North India-based textile leader underscores its commitment to sustainable and innovative practices within the textile industry. Cotton Yarn, recognized for its eco-friendly production, aligns with A B Cotspin's strategic focus on sustainability, catering to the rising demand from environmentally conscious consumers.

Deepak Garg, Managing Director, expressed enthusiasm about this development, emphasizing that the repeat order signifies the client's trust in the company's premium products. With a strong order book valued at Rs 26.35 Cr across 973 MTs, A B Cotspin aims to sustain growth and achieve ambitious FY 2024-25 sales projections between Rs 275 Cr to Rs 290 Cr, with EBITDA around Rs 32 Cr, maintaining its reputation for quality and integrity.

