Mahindra Soars to Global Heights: 11th Largest Automaker

India's automotive industry has achieved a significant milestone, with Mahindra & Mahindra ascending to become the 11th largest automaker worldwide by market capitalization, currently at a noteworthy USD 43.12 billion. This accomplishment comes amid a global ranking of car manufacturers, highlighting Mahindra's remarkable growth trajectory.

Reflecting on this journey, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, shared insights into the early challenges faced by India's automobile sector. He revealed that in 1991, when India opened its economy, there was widespread skepticism about the survival of independent automakers. This success is attributed to crucial collaborations with international partners like Stellantis, Ford, and Renault, enhancing engine and vehicle expertise.

Mahindra emphasized the essential role these partnerships played in fortifying the company's foundation in the automotive industry. He expressed a sense of fulfillment at the ranking achievement while acknowledging the volatile nature of such metrics. He highlighted the importance of customer-centric strategies in sustaining relevance in the competitive market, pledging continued efforts to uphold India's pride in the global arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)