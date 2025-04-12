Beijing Battens Down as Fierce Gales Disrupt Flights and Events

Beijing was on high alert over the weekend as intense, typhoon-like gales hit the region, causing the shutdown of historic sites and major travel disruptions. These rare winds brought unexpected snowfalls and hail to some areas, disturbing daily life significantly.

This weather phenomenon resulted from a cold vortex originating from Mongolia, causing temperatures to drop drastically by over 12 degrees Celsius. The official Xinhua news agency reported that the gales, reaching speeds up to 150 kph, are expected to continue, prompting Beijing to issue its second-highest gale warning in nearly a decade, cautioning millions of residents.

The extreme winds also led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and delayed a half-marathon featuring humanoid robots. Environmental experts point to climate change as a factor in these severe weather patterns, which have become increasingly common in northern China during spring.

(With inputs from agencies.)