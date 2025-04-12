Left Menu

Beijing Battens Down as Fierce Gales Disrupt Flights and Events

Beijing faced intense, typhoon-like winds from Mongolia, leading to widespread travel disruptions and closures. The winds, paired with snow and hail, prompted a rare high gale alert affecting millions. Climate change is intensifying such weather events, impacting flights and events across northern China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 13:01 IST
Beijing Battens Down as Fierce Gales Disrupt Flights and Events
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Beijing was on high alert over the weekend as intense, typhoon-like gales hit the region, causing the shutdown of historic sites and major travel disruptions. These rare winds brought unexpected snowfalls and hail to some areas, disturbing daily life significantly.

This weather phenomenon resulted from a cold vortex originating from Mongolia, causing temperatures to drop drastically by over 12 degrees Celsius. The official Xinhua news agency reported that the gales, reaching speeds up to 150 kph, are expected to continue, prompting Beijing to issue its second-highest gale warning in nearly a decade, cautioning millions of residents.

The extreme winds also led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and delayed a half-marathon featuring humanoid robots. Environmental experts point to climate change as a factor in these severe weather patterns, which have become increasingly common in northern China during spring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025